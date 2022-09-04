Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.33 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $125.90 million and $5.33 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0178 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00031345 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00083550 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00040322 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002587 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celer Network is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.Telegram | Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

