Celo Euro One Day Volume Hits $33,710.00 (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004962 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market cap of $33.41 million and approximately $33,710.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

