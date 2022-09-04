Celo Euro Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (CEUR)

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00004991 BTC on major exchanges. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $33.49 million and $25,181.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro (CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo Euro

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

