Celo Trading Up 3% Over Last Week (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Celo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004194 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Celo has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $385.40 million and approximately $6.03 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

