Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Celsion in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Get Celsion alerts:

Celsion Price Performance

Celsion stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. Celsion has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Institutional Trading of Celsion

Celsion ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.25. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.18% and a negative net margin of 5,229.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celsion will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Celsion stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) by 435.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,155 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.15% of Celsion worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

About Celsion

(Get Rating)

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.