Centaur Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (CNTR)

Centaur (CNTR) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Centaur coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a market capitalization of $374,260.79 and $314.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,739.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004447 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00132370 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022292 BTC.

Centaur Profile

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,465,750,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur. Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance.

Centaur Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

