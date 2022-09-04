Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $239.17

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 239.17 ($2.89) and traded as low as GBX 215.96 ($2.61). Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 218.50 ($2.64), with a volume of 212,880 shares traded.

CAML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 310 ($3.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.20) price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £384.62 million and a P/E ratio of 560.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 232.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 239.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21.

In related news, insider Mike Prentis acquired 5,750 shares of Central Asia Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 242 ($2.92) per share, with a total value of £13,915 ($16,813.68).

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a base metals producer. The company produces copper, zinc, silver, and lead. It owns a 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction- electrowinning operation located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and a 100% interest in the Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

