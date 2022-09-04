Centrifuge (CFG) Market Cap Reaches $106.77 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001686 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $106.77 million and approximately $269,850.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002503 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001660 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00830421 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015477 BTC.
Centrifuge Coin Profile
Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 317,624,602 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.
Buying and Selling Centrifuge
Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.