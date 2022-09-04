Ceres Achieves Market Cap of $176,718.36 (CERES)

Ceres (CERES) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. Ceres has a total market capitalization of $176,718.36 and $935.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ceres has traded down 22% against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $32.06 or 0.00162101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789986 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00836953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015649 BTC.
About Ceres
Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ceres Coin Trading
