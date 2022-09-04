Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 6.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Cerner by 2.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Price Performance

Shares of CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $95.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cerner Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

