Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 861 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $14.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.21. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.03%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

