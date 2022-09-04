Cetera Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Cetera Advisors LLC lessened its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 40.4% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:UDEC opened at $28.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.73.

