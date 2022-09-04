Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 109,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA PFEB opened at $27.64 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $29.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19.

