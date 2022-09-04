Cetera Advisors LLC Makes New $528,000 Investment in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGH. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Adams purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $181,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other SMART Global news, CFO Ken Rizvi acquired 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $75,862.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,237,461.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Mark Adams acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 915,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,566,115.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SGH opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $865.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $37.25.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $462.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.02 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

