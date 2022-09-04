Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 899,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 259,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after buying an additional 43,200 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 383,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,553,000 after buying an additional 44,668 shares in the last quarter.

CAPE stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.79.

