C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CFFI opened at $48.11 on Friday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.43.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in C&F Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $651,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in C&F Financial by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

