C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
C&F Financial Stock Up 1.3 %
CFFI opened at $48.11 on Friday. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. The company has a market capitalization of $169.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.43.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
