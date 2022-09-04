Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CTHR opened at $1.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $3.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

