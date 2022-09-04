ChartEx Price Tops $0.0018 (CHART)

ChartEx (CHART) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. One ChartEx coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. ChartEx has a total market cap of $35,968.59 and $168.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ChartEx has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00834565 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015560 BTC.

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChartEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

