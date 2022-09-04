ChatCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $9,382.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $658,993.08 and approximately $9,382.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChatCoin

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

ChatCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

