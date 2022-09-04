Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Chemed by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Chemed by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemed Stock Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $471.00 on Friday. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $485.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $485.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.07 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 12.95%. Chemed’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.