ChessCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $914,480.34 (CHESS)

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. ChessCoin has a total market cap of $914,480.34 and approximately $16.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChessCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0169 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

42-coin (42) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,849.10 or 1.69999999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About ChessCoin

ChessCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

Buying and Selling ChessCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

