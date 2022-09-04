Chihuahua (HUAHUA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $71,828.00

Chihuahua (HUAHUA) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Chihuahua has a market cap of $10.20 million and $71,828.00 worth of Chihuahua was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chihuahua coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chihuahua has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chihuahua alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Chihuahua Coin Profile

Chihuahua’s total supply is 103,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,549,862,103 coins. Chihuahua’s official Twitter account is @chihuahuamoney.

Buying and Selling Chihuahua

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chihuahua directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chihuahua should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chihuahua using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chihuahua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chihuahua and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.