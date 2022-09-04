China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Performance

NYSE CGA opened at $6.55 on Friday. China Green Agriculture has a one year low of $4.29 and a one year high of $12.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.43.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($3.60) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 54.24% and a negative return on equity of 70.14%. The business had revenue of $61.14 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About China Green Agriculture

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China Green Agriculture, Inc. ( NYSE:CGA Get Rating ) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

Featured Articles

