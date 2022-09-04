Chintai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,058.00 (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chintai has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chintai has a market cap of $20.45 million and $12,058.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.
Chintai Profile
Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.
Buying and Selling Chintai
Receive News & Updates for Chintai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chintai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.