Chintai 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12,058.00 (CHEX)

Chintai (CHEX) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Chintai coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chintai has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chintai has a market cap of $20.45 million and $12,058.00 worth of Chintai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00837526 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015544 BTC.

Chintai Profile

Chintai’s total supply is 998,842,584 coins. Chintai’s official Twitter account is @ChintaiEOS.

Buying and Selling Chintai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chintai directly using U.S. dollars.

