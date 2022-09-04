Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.21.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $10.30 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

