Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Conviction-Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CHYHY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 560.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $526.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

Shares of CHYHY opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

