Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,452.77

Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,452.77 ($17.55) and traded as low as GBX 1,050 ($12.69). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 1,050 ($12.69), with a volume of 5,632 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £115.48 million and a PE ratio of 2,763.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,336.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,452.77.

In other news, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £12,600 ($15,224.75). In other Churchill China news, insider David Taylor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total transaction of £98,000 ($118,414.69). Also, insider James Andrew Roper sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($16.92), for a total value of £12,600 ($15,224.75).

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

