CI Investments Inc. Acquires 27,860 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 44,935.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,860 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $248,301,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,950,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,340 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815,414 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantor during the 1st quarter worth $53,261,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $24.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $44.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.24.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Avantor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Avantor to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Avantor to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Avantor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.62.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

