CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Kroger by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.22.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $48.43 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

