CI Investments Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in KB Home were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 220,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,658,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Home Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $28.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.63. KB Home has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $50.20.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is 8.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush cut their price target on KB Home from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America lowered KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on KB Home from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

