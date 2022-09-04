CI Investments Inc. Has $770,000 Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,052 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SM. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

SM Energy Trading Up 2.6 %

About SM Energy

SM stock opened at $43.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 4.94. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.30.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

