CI Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BW. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 11,093 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 311,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.
NYSE BW opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.11 million, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 2.48. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day moving average is $7.29.
Several research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.13.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
