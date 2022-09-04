CI Investments Inc. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in LPL Financial by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,325,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,582 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $148,343,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $146,046,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $111,468,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $43,796,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total transaction of $1,593,387.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,216,257.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 39,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total value of $8,206,024.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,201,340.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,761 shares of company stock valued at $14,682,118. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $241.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded LPL Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.83.

LPLA opened at $219.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.52 and its 200-day moving average is $191.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.84 and a twelve month high of $234.94.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

