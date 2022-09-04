CI Investments Inc. Sells 175 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,066,000 after buying an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total value of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,195.02 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,082.78 and a 12-month high of $1,714.75. The company has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,290.59.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The firm had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

