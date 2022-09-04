CI Investments Inc. Sells 392 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Avis Budget Group

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at $80,950,282.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $168.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,959,486.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 479,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,950,282.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CAR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.40.

Shares of CAR stock opened at $161.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.17 and its 200-day moving average is $202.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.11. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.68 and a 52-week high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a negative return on equity of 477.68%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.