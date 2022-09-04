CI Investments Inc. Sells 415 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on XYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on Xylem from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.64.

Xylem Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,927. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

