CI Investments Inc. Sells 74 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,774,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, NS Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 37,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $483.57.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $343.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $375.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

