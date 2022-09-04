CI Investments Inc. Takes $730,000 Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,504 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMI opened at $36.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.64 and its 200-day moving average is $43.16. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $58.33. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.97.

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.20. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,155 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $87,169.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

