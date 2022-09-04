Cigna Co. (CI) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 6th

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 1.12 per share by the health services provider on Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Cigna has raised its dividend payment by an average of 364.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Cigna has a dividend payout ratio of 17.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cigna to earn $25.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

Cigna Stock Performance

CI stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $293.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 6,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,993,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

