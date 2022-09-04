Citigroup Inc. Has $15.54 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.10% of Xylem worth $15,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $17,019,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $91.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $138.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $85.94.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.