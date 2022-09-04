Citigroup Trims Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Target Price to $25.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

EXFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Expensify from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Expensify from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Expensify from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $47.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.86.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Trading Down 4.5 %

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Expensify has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $51.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77.

Insider Transactions at Expensify

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 4,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $94,026.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,583.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $282,504. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $3,115,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $20,370,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth $3,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.24% of the company’s stock.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.