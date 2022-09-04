Civic (CVC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.11 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Civic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. Civic has a total market capitalization of $142.75 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Civic has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005026 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,899.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004495 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005027 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00035975 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022112 BTC.

Civic Profile

CVC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user. CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user). Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | BitcoinTalk | Reddit Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.