Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.43

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.43 and traded as low as $0.40. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 6,102 shares trading hands.

Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.43.

About Clean Coal Technologies

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in developing and selling patented multi-stage process that transforms coal with high levels of impurities, contaminants, and other polluting elements into a low polluting fuel worldwide. It has three processes in its intellectual property portfolio, including Pristine that is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter from bituminous and subbituminous coals, and lignite; Pristine-M, a coal dehydration technology; and Pristine-SA, which is designed to eliminate the volatile matter in the feed coal and to achieve stable combustion by co-firing it with biomass or natural gas.

