ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.03 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other ClearSign Technologies news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. acquired 1,591,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $1,766,669.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,389.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

