ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ClearSign Technologies Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CLIR opened at $1.03 on Friday. ClearSign Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a market cap of $39.09 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.23.
ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies stock. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,440 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of ClearSign Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.
