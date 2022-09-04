CloakCoin (CLOAK) Market Cap Achieves $1.22 Million

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $646.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001050 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000237 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000131 BTC.

CloakCoin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,879,881 coins. The official message board for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

