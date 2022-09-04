CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP opened at $173.69 on Friday. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $197.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMC Materials

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,194,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its stake in CMC Materials by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,500,000 after acquiring an additional 945,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,625,000 after acquiring an additional 693,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 870,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 97,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

