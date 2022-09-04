Cobak Token (CBK) Trading 1.9% Lower This Week

Cobak Token (CBK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. Cobak Token has a total market cap of $35.62 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Cobak Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cobak Token coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00004436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cobak Token has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cobak Token Profile

Cobak Token’s launch date was September 15th, 2020. Cobak Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,380,309 coins. Cobak Token’s official message board is medium.com/@cobak. Cobak Token’s official Twitter account is @CobakOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cobak Token is cobak.co.kr.

Cobak Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cobak is a community platform specializing in cryptocurrency that facilitates communication between crypto investors and crypto projects through equal distribution of authority in managing the community. Crypto projects can engage in cost-effective marketing by communicating with investors through individual forums dedicated to each project. It also provides an environment for community management with features such as app push, notification, and pinning, and allows users to obtain necessary information instantly. Furthermore, it is designed to monitor users' reactions in real-time with an intuitive UI. “

