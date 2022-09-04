Coin98 Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $6.52 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Coin98 has a total market cap of $94.00 million and $6.52 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00036572 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000282 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000205 BTC.

RMRK (RMRK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00014470 BTC.

Jade Protocol (JADE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00081976 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000522 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

