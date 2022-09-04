Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares in the company, valued at $534,815.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock worth $14,016,640. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.57.

CL opened at $78.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

