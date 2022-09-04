Collateral Pay (COLL) Price Tops $0.0202

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $125,017.44 and $309.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0202 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005056 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.25 or 0.00789986 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002480 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00836953 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015649 BTC.
Collateral Pay Coin Profile
Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.
Buying and Selling Collateral Pay
